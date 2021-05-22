Highway 17 closed in the Coniston Area

Highway 17 is closed in both directions at Second Avenue in the Coniston area following a collision.

No details have been released since the road closure at 6:22 Saturday evening.

According to 511 Ontario, a detour for motorists is available from Highway 17 to Kingsway, Kingsway to Moonlight Avenue, Moonlight to Bancroft, which turns into Allen Street, Allen Street onto Second Ave and back onto Highway 17.

This is a developing story, check back often for updates.