Highway 17 double fatality near Massey

On Saturday night at approximately 10:17 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Anishinabek Police Services (APS), Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services and the Sables-Spanish River Fire Department responded to a double fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 involving two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle.

The investigation determined the passenger vehicle was heading west and crossed the centre line sideswiping the first tractor trailer. The passenger vehicle continued travelling west in the eastbound lane hitting another tractor trailer head on police said in a news release.

The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased passenger of the vehicle has been identified as Patrick HEELEY, 51-years-old from Massey.

The identity of the driver will be released pending a post-mortem examination that is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS) at a later date.

The investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of the OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME), Traffic Collision Investigator and a Reconstructionist.

from OPP News Release