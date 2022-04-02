Double fatality on Highway 17 near Massey

On Saturday night at approximately 10:17 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Anishinabek Police Services (APS), Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services and the Sables-Spanish River Fire Department responded to a double fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 involving two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle.

The investigation determined the passenger vehicle was heading west and crossed the centre line sideswiping the first tractor trailer, police said in a news release. The passenger vehicle continued travelling west in the eastbound lane hitting another tractor trailer head-on, police added.

The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased passenger of the vehicle has been identified as 51-year-old Patrick Heeley, from Massey.

The identity of the driver will be released pending a post-mortem examination that is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences at a later date.

The investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of the OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team, traffic collision investigator and a reconstructionist.