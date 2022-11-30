Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River

Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a serious two-vehicle crash at 5:47 p.m. between a pick-up truck and commercial vehicle, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"One person has been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available," OPP said.

The fatality happened near Highway 519, about 40 kilometres north of Wawa, and is being investigated by the Superior East detachment of the OPP.

The road was closed between Wawa and White River "following multiple collisions due to poor weather and driving conditions," OPP said in a Tweet around 6 p.m.

It was extended to Nipigon around 9 p.m.

OPP said in a Tweet at 4:15 a.m. Highway 17 between Wawa and White River has reopened, but the stretch between White River and Nipigon remains closed.

No estimated reopening time has been given.