Highway 17 reopened in Massey area
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist and Weekend Anchor
Alana Pickrell
Highway 17 near Massey reopened this morning according to Ontario 511.
The highway was closed last evening after a collision.
No further details have been released.
