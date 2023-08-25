Highway 17 reopened near White River following two-vehicle crash

A crash between two passenger vehicles on Highway 17 north of Wawa on Thursday evening resulted in the road being closed overnight.

The collision involving an SUV and pickup truck happened around 6:30 p.m. near White River, east of Marathon, Ontario Provincial Police said.

"The occupants of the motor vehicles were transported to local area hospital by EMS," OPP said.

"Injuries are unknown at this time and it remains an ongoing investigation.

The road between highways 626 and 631 was reopened early Friday morning.

No word on the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending.