Highway 17 reopens following crash in Markstay

Highway 17 has reopened between Markstay and Hagar east of Sudbury following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

The road was closed in both directions from Main Street South and Nepewassi Lake Road in Markstay to Highway 535 in Hagar, a 10-kilometre stretch, until just before 1 p.m.

Two passenger vehicles were involved in a collision shortly before 7:30 a.m., OPP acting Sgt. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email.

No one was injured in the crash.

"Members of the OPP traffic incident management enforcement team (T.I.M.E.) attended and are assisted in the investigation, which is still ongoing," Lewis said.

The roadway was closed for more than four hours.

Provincial police have not released any details about the cause of the crash.

CLEARED: Road Closure: #Hwy17 has fully reopened from Nepewassi Lake Rd to Pioneer Street #Sudbury .^cw

Cleared: Collision on #HWY17 Both Directions between MAIN ST (N)-NEPEWASSI LK RD (S), MARKSTAY, MARKSTAY and SEC HWY 535-HAGAR, HAGAR. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys

#NipissingWestOPP are currently at the scene of a motor vehicle collision on #Hwy17, Markstay. The highway is closed in both directions. Motorist can obtain road closure/conditions by calling 511 or by visiting the MTO website at: https://t.co/I0dVgtVK8W. ^rl pic.twitter.com/e47tcmfGob

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy17 is closed in both directions from Nepewassi Lake Rd to Pioneer Street #Sudbury for a motor vehicle collision. #OPP on scene. ^lh

Collision on #HWY17 Both Directions between MAIN ST (N)-NEPEWASSI LK RD (S), MARKSTAY, MARKSTAY and SEC HWY 535-HAGAR, HAGAR. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/GiH2RFC7KY