Highway 17B is closed in both directions in Garden River, at the west junction of Highway 638 and Church Street.

The roadway was closed at noon Thursday after an order from Garden River First Nation Jan. 4, and following a positive COVID-19 test in the community Jan. 6.

The complete text of the bylaw and order can be found at www.gardenriver.org under the Covid-19 Tab.

Under the order, the only people allowed to enter Garden River First Nation, pursuant to Section 5 of Order No. 2020-02-02, are residents of the Garden River First Nation and they must provide proof of residency (ie. driver’s licence, utility bill, letter from the GRFN Membership office, school report card, rent receipt);

Also permitted are occupants, tenant or lessee of the Garden River First Nation, including their employees, and employees of the First Nation who are essential workers.

Other exceptions include dependent children who normally enter the community under the terms of a written/verbal agreement or court order regarding custody, access or parenting and the driver of a vehicle who enters the Reserve to drop off or pick up a dependent.

Emergency services personnel, medical professionals and PSWs are also permitted. A full list can be found on the First Nation's website.