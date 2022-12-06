Highway 2 traffic backed up 'considerably' after vehicle, snow plow collide

A vehicle and snow plow were involved in a serious collision Tuesday afternoon, Airdrie Rural RCMP say.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, just north of Township Road 274.

No details were given regarding injuries.

Traffic on Highway 2 is backed up "considerably" as a result of the crash, Mounties say.

The RCMP remains on scene and a collision reconstructionist has been called in to join the investigation.