Highway 23 near Listowel reopens following structure fire

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a portion Highway 23 near Atwood, Ont. has reopen following a structure fire.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday just before 2 p.m., OPP said the highway was closed between Perth Line 72 and Fisher Avenue. Just after 3:30 p.m., OPP posted a tweet saying the road had reopened.

There was no indication on the severity of the fire.

CLEARED: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy23 between Perth Line 72 and Fisher Ave in Atwood: roadway has fully reopened. ^cw