Motorcycle driver left in ditch for hours after crashing into sign near Elmvale

A motorcycle driver is in serious condition after an early Monday morning crash in Phelpston.

The call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m., said Springwater Township Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French.

"The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries," French said.

Police believe the 17-year-old male motorcycle driver left the roadway and struck a sign in the ditch at approximately 1 a.m. near Elmvale.

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed County Road 27 between Flos Road 4 and Flos Road 3 for the investigation by the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Road Closure: CTY Rd 27 between Flos Rd 4 & Rainbow Valley Rd is closed for a serious collision. Road is going to be closed for several hours. Except delays in this area. pic.twitter.com/2VDL9CP9n7