Motorcycle driver left in ditch for hours after crashing into sign near Elmvale
A motorcycle driver is in serious condition after an early Monday morning crash in Phelpston.
The call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m., said Springwater Township Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French.
"The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries," French said.
Police believe the 17-year-old male motorcycle driver left the roadway and struck a sign in the ditch at approximately 1 a.m. near Elmvale.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed County Road 27 between Flos Road 4 and Flos Road 3 for the investigation by the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).
Anyone who witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
Road Closure: CTY Rd 27 between Flos Rd 4 & Rainbow Valley Rd is closed for a serious collision. Road is going to be closed for several hours. Except delays in this area. pic.twitter.com/2VDL9CP9n7— Springwater Fire (@SpringwaterFIRE) June 5, 2023
-
Ukrainian woman in Winnipeg trying to bring remains of fallen husband homeA Ukrainian woman who now lives in Winnipeg is hoping one day she will be able to bring her husband's remains to her new home, a place he hoped one day he too would be able to call home.
-
'Check on friends and family': Sask. residents encouraged to keep safety top of mind amidst heat waveEnvironment Canada has issued heat warnings for most areas of the province, as intense heat and humidity sweep across Saskatchewan. While one paramedic is reminding the public to be prepared.
-
Saskatoon e-scooter pilot off to a rocky startA new pilot project that just rolled out onto Saskatoon streets is off to a rocky start.
-
'It would’ve taken us years': Trail to link Watrous and Manitou Beach ready for trafficA long-awaited trail linking the town of Watrous to nearby Manitou Beach is now open to the public, but the meaning behind this simple gravel path goes much further than meets the eye.
-
Caught on camera: 2 try to steal ATM from northern Alberta bankMounties in the town of McLennan, Alta. are hoping members of the public can help them identify two men who tried to steal a bank machine from the local ATB Financial.
-
Ontario Liberal party announces nominee for Kitchener Centre by-electionThe Ontario Liberal Party says Kelly Steiss will be their candidate in the upcoming Kitchener Centre by-election.
-
'I'm not going to sugarcoat it': Riders' GM speaks ahead of regular seasonOn Monday, Jeremy O’Day, Saskatchewan Roughriders General Manager and Vice President of Football Operations, met with media to discuss the team ahead of Week 1 of the regular season.
-
Windsor police seek suspect in sexual assault involving youthWindsor police are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl and stole from her at a Walkerville park Saturday night.
-
Speak up: Should cars be banned, even seasonally, from historic Blackfriars Bridge?City staff recommend a compromise that may not satisfy many Londoners who cross Blackfriars bridge on foot, bicycle, or in their vehicles.