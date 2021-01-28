Road conditions are being considered a factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and left another hurt on Wednesday.

A westbound truck on Highway 28 collided with an eastbound truck around 11:30 a.m. east of Bon Accord, RCMP say.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

The man driving the westbound truck died on scene, while the eastbound vehicle's driver was taken to hospital with injuries that were described as not life threatening.

Traffic was diverted from the scene of the crash, between Range Roads 253 and 254, for several hours while a collision analyst examined the site.

Road conditions are being called a "contributing factor," although RCMP continue to investigate.