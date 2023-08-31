Highway 2A lanes temporarily closed at Leduc after semi rollover

A rolled-over semi-truck in Leduc affected traffic on the south end of Leduc late Thursday afternoon.

A rolled semi on northbound Highway 2A at the ramp to Highway 2 heading north was reported to RCMP just after 4 p.m.

RCMP closed all northbound lanes of traffic on Highway 2A until about 10:30 p.m. for officers to investigate.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area for several hours.

Leduc is about 15 kilometres south of the Edmonton city limits.