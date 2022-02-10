Highway 2A to southbound QEII blocked by lost bridge beam: RCMP

Ponoka-area drivers were rerouted Thursday morning after a transport truck lost part of its load on Highway 2A.

RCMP issued a traffic advisory around 6 a.m. about a large bridge beam that had fallen off a truck and was blocking the Highway 2A ramp onto southbound Highway 2 south of Morningside.

Mounties expected it would take several hours to move the beam.

Traffic was being redirected from southbound Highway 2A onto Highway 604.