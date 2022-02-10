Highway 2A to southbound QEII blocked by lost bridge beam: RCMP
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Ponoka-area drivers were rerouted Thursday morning after a transport truck lost part of its load on Highway 2A.
RCMP issued a traffic advisory around 6 a.m. about a large bridge beam that had fallen off a truck and was blocking the Highway 2A ramp onto southbound Highway 2 south of Morningside.
Mounties expected it would take several hours to move the beam.
Traffic was being redirected from southbound Highway 2A onto Highway 604.
-
Concerns about speeding on Walford Road in SudburySome residents who live along a busy road in Sudbury are sharing some serious safety concerns.
-
University of Alberta maintains mask requirements on campus for 'immediate' futureIn a statement released Thursday evening, University of Alberta President Bill Flanagan said there would be no "immediate" changes to masking rules for all indoor shared spaces once in-person classes resume on Feb. 28.
-
Heavy police presence in Victoria Harbour ends with man taken to hospitalA heavy police presence in Victoria Harbour has ended peacefully, according to provincial police.
-
Grading begins on Saskatoon residential streets with severe ruttingCity and contractor crews are shaving down the deep ruts where people are getting stuck or there’s a risk of damage to vehicles, according to the City of Saskatoon.
-
UBC researchers create polymer solution for fabric that can kill COVID-19Scientists at a University of British Columbia chemistry lab have spent the past year-and-a-half creating a polymer solution that can bind to fabric, giving it the ability to kill viruses like COVID-19 on contact.
-
Pressure to expand safer drug supply after devastating overdose reportA day after a devastating report showing the overdose crisis is killing more people than ever before, there is more pressure on the province to do what it can to provide a safer supply of drugs to users.
-
North Bay Granite Tennis Club considers adding indoor courtsBy 2025, the North Bay Granite Tennis Club could have indoor tennis and pickleball courts.
-
'Quilts for Survivors': How a social media initiative is offering comfort to residential school survivorsA collective of volunteers and quilters from across Canada are crafting full-sized blankets for residential school survivors both as a form of comfort and a symbol of support, respect and love.
-
Animal rights group PETA slams B.C. school after rabbits were killed, dissected in front of studentsAnimal rights group PETA is slamming a small B.C. school after rabbits were killed and dissected in front of students as young as age nine.