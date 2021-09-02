Highway 3 closed east of St. Thomas, Ont. for collision between van and tractor trailer

At least two people suffered injuries following a collision between a minivan and a tractor trailer outside of St. Thomas, Ont. Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 3 and Quaker Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.

An air ambulance was originally called to assist, but was eventually called off.

The highway is closed in both directions for the investigation and cleanup.

It's unclear the extent of the injuries suffered or when the roadway will reopen.