Highway 3 near B.C.- Alberta boundary reopens after fatal, fiery head-on collision
Highway 3 near Sparwood B.C. reopened Monday night with a single lane of traffic after a crash earlier in the afternoon that, according to RCMP, proved fatal.
RCMP say the Crowsnest Highway was closed after a semi and an SUV collided head-on, landing in the ditch. The wreckage erupted into flames.
The incident took place just before 2 p.m. east of Sparwood, B.C. close to the Alberta boundary.
The RCMP said in an email to CTV News that preliminary investigation suggested that the semi-truck was traveling east when a westbound SUV traveled into the eastbound lane, colliding with the semi-truck. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
As of Monday evening, RCMP said it appeared two people had died in the crash but the identities have not been released. The B.C. Coroners Service has been called in to investigate.
.@511Alberta FYI https://t.co/w1QMTLu4Az— DriveBC (@DriveBC) June 7, 2022
