Highway 3 reopens after three-vehicle crash in Essex

One person suffered minor injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Essex.

Essex County OPP and EMS responded to the crash between County Road 23 and County Road 8 in Essex on Tuesday morning.

All lanes of Highway 3 were blocked, but has since reopened.

