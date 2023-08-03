Highway 3 reopens, drivers warned of wildfire smoke

The stretch of the Crowsnest Highway between Keremeos and Osoyoos reopened Thursday afternoon, following an hours-long closure due to a nearby wildfire.

DriveBC announced an end to the closure just before 5 p.m. saying traffic would be allowed in both directions but warning, "motorists can expect delays to remain and limited visibility due to smoke."

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, which came dangerously close to the Town of Osoyoos last weekend and forced hundreds to flee their homes, continues to burn out of control. As of Thursday morning, it was estimated at 3,044 hectares.

Eighty-six firefighters are on the scene being supported by eight helicopters, 16 pieces of heavy equipment and 77 structure protection personnel, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In the Town of Osoyoos, 48 properties remain under evacuation order, while 487 are on alert. In the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkimeen, 144 properties are under an order and 482 an alert.