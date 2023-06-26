iHeartRadio

Highway 3 reopens following crash


OPP are investigating after a crash on Highway 3 near Manning Road on June 26, 2023. (Source: OPP)

A section of Highway 3 in Tecumseh has reopened Monday morning following a crash, according to OPP.

Drivers travelling westbound on Highway 3, were forced to turn off onto Manning Road northbound.

More details will be provided as police continue to investigate. 

12