Highway 3 Widening Project moves forward as RFP stage closes

The Request for Proposals (RFP) stage has closed for teams to submit their bids to design, build and finance the Highway 3 Widening Project.

The project extends 15.6 kilometres, widening the highway from two lanes to four from Essex to Leamington (1.2 km east of Arner Townline (Essex Road 23) easterly to 1.1 km east of Union Avenue (Essex Road 34).

“Following a fair, open, and transparent Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process, three teams were prequalified and invited to respond to a Request for Proposals (RFP) in December 2021,” said a news release from the province.

Two of the three teams - Erie Shores Infrastructure Partners and GIP Paving Inc. (formerly Coco Paving Inc.) have submitted proposals by the deadline.

Over the next few months, submissions will be evaluated, and the outcome is expected to be announced in spring 2023. A fairness monitor is expected to oversee the entire procurement process.

Infrastructure Ontario in collaboration with MTO is leading the procurement of the Highway 3 Widening Project.

The project is being delivered through IO’s design, build and finance (DBF) Public-Private Partnership (P3) model, which transfers appropriate risks associated with design, construction, and financing of the project to the private sector.