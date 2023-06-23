Highway 4 on Vancouver Island reopens after wildfire closure

A major artery connecting people to Vancouver Island’s west coast communities reopened at 3 p.m. Friday, more than two weeks since it was shut down because of a wildfire.

Highway 4 had been closed since June 6 due to the Cameron Bluffs wildfire near Port Alberni.

The province said the highway would reopen to single-lane alternating traffic to accommodate safety measures that are minimizing the hazard of falling debris as a slope nearby continues to recover from the effects of the wildfire.

“Highway 4 is a crucial route for our Island communities of Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino, and we know the disruption of this corridor has been a challenge for everyone living in and visiting the region,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in a news release.

People are urged to use patience driving through the area as traffic queues are anticipated to be extensive.

The ministry has been clearing fallen trees and debris from the affected stretch of highway, along Cameron Lake from Koen Road to Cathedral Grove, after they fell during the fire.

Crews have also been installing safety measures to allow the roadway to reopen such as a temporary concrete barrier wall and protective mesh curtains. They’re designed to prevent falling rocks and trees from tumbling into the path of motorists.

The B.C. Wildfire Service considers the Cameron Bluffs fire under control, which means it will not spread any further with the help of ongoing suppression efforts. The fire is listed at 229 hectares in size, as of the service’s last update Wednesday.

The ministry says a full reopening is expected sometime next month.

In the meantime, the province has temporarily closed three day-use parks in the area to help reduce traffic congestion, including MacMillan Provincial Park, the home of centuries-old trees in Cathedral Grove, and the picnic areas of Cameron Lake and Beaufort in Little Qualicum Falls.

Josie Osborne, B.C.'s energy minister and representative for Mid Island-Pacific Rim, thanked people for their patience while work was underway to reopen the highway at 3 p.m. Friday.

"Our communities are thrilled to be able to welcome back visitors, see residents be able to commute to work and know that the goods and materials we depend on are flowing more easily."

