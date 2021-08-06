Man killed in suspected hit and run on Highway 400 in Barrie

A 27-year-old man is dead after an alleged hit and run on Highway 400 in Barrie early Friday morning.

An off-duty police officer discovered the body near the shoulder of the southbound lanes of Highway 400, south of Dunlop Street, shortly after 4 a.m.

The OPP tells CTV News, "We do believe the injuries he sustained are consistent with a motor vehicle collision, and there was some vehicle debris there."

Police say the driver and vehicle have been located and identified. There's no word if any charges will be laid.

All southbound lanes at Bayfield Street and Dunlop Street were closed for more than seven hours.