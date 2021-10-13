iHeartRadio

Highway 400 crash damages guardrail in Barrie

A guardrail along Highway 400 in Barrie was damaged during a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday.

Provincial police say the three-vehicle collision happened shortly before noon in the southbound lanes at Bayfield Street.

Police report only minor injuries.

The crash slowed traffic to one lane southbound for the cleanup and repairs.

There is no word on what caused the collision or whether any charges would be laid.

