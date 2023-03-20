Highway 400 crash in Barrie sends one person to hospital
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
A two-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Barrie snarled traffic during rush hour Monday.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Bayfield Street late in the afternoon.
Police say one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The guard rail appears to have been damaged.
There is no word on what caused the collision or if any charges are pending.
