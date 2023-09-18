Highway 400 crash involving 5 vehicles sends one person to hospital
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police are investigating a collision on Highway 400 involving five vehicles that sent one person to the hospital Monday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to the crash in the northbound lanes, north of King Vaughan Road in Vaughan.
Despite significant damage to multiple vehicles, police say only minor injuries were reported.
The collision forced three lanes to be blocked along the highway for a couple of hours.
It has since reopened.
There is no word on any charges at this time.
