Highway 400 multi-vehicle collision triggered by actions of one driver: OPP

Wicked weather conditions wreaked havoc for drivers on Highway 400, with multiple vehicle collisions on Tuesday.

In Innisfil, nine vehicles, including transport trucks, caused major traffic chaos with multiple collisions.

"Cars everywhere. Tractor-trailers, cars mixed up in between tractor-trailers," said motorist Tony Macri.

Southbound lanes were briefly blocked between Innisfil Beach Road and the ONroute early in the afternoon for the pileup.

Police say the highway was icy and blame the actions of one driver for triggering the multi-vehicle collision.

"The motorist was operating his vehicle at very dangerous speeds due to the icy conditions," said Sgt. Colin Sauve.

Crews cleared impacted vehicles, towing them to the service centre.

Related Article: Transport truck carrying alcohol jackknifes into Hwy 12 ditch near Huntsville

There were no serious injuries to report.

Police said charges against the driver accused of causing the crash are pending.

TRACTOR-TRAILER CRASH IN BARRIE

Police say a tractor-trailer truck travelling northbound north of Essa Road through Barrie plowed through the guiderail Tuesday morning.

OPP blames white-out conditions due to snow squalls in the area at the time.

Police ask motorists to "slow down" because the wet roads may be slick and dangerous.

"The speed limit of 100 kilometres an hour doesn't apply when the weather is bad," Sauve said.

"You have to reduce your speed possibly to 60 to 50 in order to operate your vehicle safely in these icy conditions on provincial highways."

With files from CTV's Siobhan Morris