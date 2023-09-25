Highway 400 multi-vehicle fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation south of Barrie

A section of Highway 400 south of Barrie was closed for several hours Monday morning following a multi-vehicle fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a southbound vehicle broke down and stopped in a live lane of traffic in a construction zone near Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil, and the driver got out.

"There's really no shoulder to speak of in that area. As the driver was exiting the vehicle, my understanding is they were struck by a passing vehicle," Schmidt said in a video posted to social media.

Schmidt later clarified the man was getting back into his vehicle when he was hit by a passing pickup truck.

Police say a 63-year-old man from Barrie was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was uninjured.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were also uninjured.

The area was closed for nearly six hours for the investigation. It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing as police encourage anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.