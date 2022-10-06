Highway 400 reopened after fatal collision in Bradford

A portion of Highway 400 was closed near Bradford Thursday night as police investigated a collision.

The crash took place shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway 400 near Highway 88, fire officials tell CTV News.

According to officials, the single-vehicle collision involved a motorcycle, killing the rider at the scene.

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed at Highway 88 but have since reopened.

The identity of the crash victim has not been provided.