Two people injured in 10-vehicle collision on Highway 400 between Barrie and Innisfil

Two people were injured in a 10-vehicle collision on Highway 400 southbound between Barrie and Innisfil.

According to Barrie Fire officials, it happened shortly before 11:30 Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road.

Multiple collisions on #Hwy400 sb between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road. The first crash involved 10 vehicles, 2 people to hospital with minor injuries. #AuroraOPP on scene and investigating, expect delays in the area. Salters will be coming through before reopening. pic.twitter.com/Cca0eRgYg1

One vehicle ended up on its side, with two people being extricated. It is believed that they suffered minor injuries.

According to OPP, there have been up to 8 additional collisions behind the first crash. Police are waiting for salters to come through but say there are no other weather-related factors.

An ORNGE air ambulance could be seen landing and departing from the scene.

Highway 400 has since reopened.