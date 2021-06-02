Highway 400 traffic chaos after dump truck slams into bridge with the box raised

A dump truck that hit an overpass with its box raised caused traffic chaos on Highway 400 through Oro-Medonte Wednesday afternoon.

According to OPP, Simcoe County paramedics took the driver to the hospital after his truck struck the Highway 11 northbound bridge, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Firefighters extricated the trapped man from inside the cab. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police closed a portion of the highway, allowing one lane of traffic in either direction.

Structural engineers are assessing the bridge for any damage.

No other vehicles were involved, and there were no other injuries.

Police said it's too soon to know if any charges will be laid.

They ask any witnesses to the crash to come forward with information.