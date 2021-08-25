iHeartRadio

Highway 401 closing overnight near Cambridge

Construction on Highway 401 at the Hespeler Road interchange (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)

Highway 401 will be closed two nights this week near Cambridge due to ongoing construction work.

The westbound lanes of the 401 at Hespeler Road will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Eastbound lanes will close in the same timeframe on Thursday into Friday.

There will be detours in place during the closures.

12