Two drivers charged after two crashes on Highway 401 in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP have charged two drivers after two crashes on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
On Thursday around 8:35 a.m., OPP and EMS responded to a report of a tractor trailer that had struck an overhead sign on Highway 401 eastbound between French Line Road and Lakeshore Road 123.
Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the overhead sign to be laying on the highway after it was struck by a tractor trailer unit hauling a large hydraulic dump trailer. A passenger vehicle was also damaged when the sign fell.
There were no injuries to any of the drivers.
The driver of the tractor trailer, a 47-year-old man from Windsor was charged with careless driving.
As a result of the collision, traffic in the eastbound lanes of the 401 Highway had slowed and stopped, a second collision occurred when another tractor trailer struck a second tractor trailer from behind in that traffic. One driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.
A driver in the second collision, a 34-year-old male from Brampton was charged with careless driving.
Highway 401 eastbound lanes were closed for approximately five hours to allow crews to clean up the debris from both collisions.
