A collision on Highway 401 involving a car and a transport truck near Dorchester, Ont. has sent two people to hospital.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before the noon hour Tuesday in the eastbound lanes at the Elgin Road exit.

Two people in the car were taken to hospital with serious injuries, one of whom had to be extricated by emergency crews.

Highway 401 eastbound was closed between Elgin Road and Putnam Road for several hours as OPP investigated and the crash scene was cleaned up, but it has since reopened.

