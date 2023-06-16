iHeartRadio

Highway 401 eastbound lanes closed in Lakeshore after crash


An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)

Essex County OPP have closed eastbound lanes of Highway 401 after a crash in Lakeshore.

Police say the eastbound lanes are closed between County Rd 27 and County Road 31 on Friday.

Police say a "lengthy" closure of the eastbound lanes is expected for collision investigation and clean-up. 

Drivers are reminded to slow and and exercise caution when approaching the area. 

COLLISION: #Hwy401 EB between County Rd 27 and Lakeshore Rd 123 in #Essex: all lanes closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^am

— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) June 16, 2023

