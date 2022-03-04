iHeartRadio

Highway 401 eastbound lanes reopen in Chatham-Kent after crash

A Chatham-Kent OPP cruiser on Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

OPP say Highway 401 eastbound lanes have reopened in Chatham-Kent after a collision.

Police say the lanes were closed between Orford Rd/County Rd 20 and Furnival Rd/County Rd 103.

The crash was reported on Friday morning. Police say an SUV collided with a transport truck.Minor injuries were reported.

Officers investigated on scene.

CLEARED: #Hwy401 eastbound #ChathamKent between Orford Rd/County Rd 20 (MM117) and Furnival Rd/County Rd 103 (MM129): all lanes have REOPENED. ^nk

— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) March 4, 2022
