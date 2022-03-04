Highway 401 eastbound lanes reopen in Chatham-Kent after crash

OPP say Highway 401 eastbound lanes have reopened in Chatham-Kent after a collision.

Police say the lanes were closed between Orford Rd/County Rd 20 and Furnival Rd/County Rd 103.

The crash was reported on Friday morning. Police say an SUV collided with a transport truck.Minor injuries were reported.

Officers investigated on scene.

