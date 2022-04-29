Highway 401 in Cambridge to close overnight Saturday for bridge demolition

Highway 401 in Cambridge will be closed overnight Saturday as crews demolish the Hespeler Road southbound bridge.

The closure between Hespeler Road and Townline Road will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday April 30. The highway is set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday May 1.

All traffic will be detoured and major delays are expected, the province said in a public notice. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The work is part of a multi-year project that will see Highway 401 through Cambridge widened from six lanes to 10 lanes.