Highway 401 lanes closed west of Tilbury due to crash
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
OPP say a section of Highway 401 is closed west of Tilbury after a collision.
Police say the two right westbound lanes are closed between Comber and Rochester Townline Road on Monday morning.
OPP are on scene.
COLLISION: #Hwy401 WB west of #Tilbury: two right lanes are closed between #Comber and Rochester Townline Rd following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^nk— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) October 25, 2021
More details coming.
