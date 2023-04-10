Highway 401 reopens after crash in Kingston

Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have reopened following a collision in Kingston at the end of a busy travel weekend for many families.

Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash between Gardiners Road and Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard at around 3:25 p.m. Monday.

Frontenac paramedics transported one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 401 eastbound was reopened around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Any witnesses to the collision or who may have dash cam video are urged to call the Frontenac OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.