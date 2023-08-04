iHeartRadio

Highway 401 reopens following crash


CTV News Barrie graphic

A section of Highway 401 has reopened following a crash.

OPP and EMS in Elgin County were called to the scene Friday morning in the eastbound lanes at Graham Road after a two-vehicle collision.

Police said injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening.

There is no word on what caused the crash or any possible charges.

12