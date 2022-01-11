Highway 401 rollover nets police drugs, cash
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
A single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 401 near Mill Road has led to multiple charges for the driver.
OPP responded to the crash in Southwold in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 2.
Police say a large amount of Canadian cash, unmarked containers of prescription drugs and cell phones were seized.
The sole occupant, a 34-year-old Toronto man, has been charged with:
- failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court
- possession of proceeds or property obtained by crime under $5,000
- possession of a Schedule II Substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a Schedule II Substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the purpose of trafficking
- careless driving
He is scheduled to appear in a St. Thomas, Ont. court on a later date.
