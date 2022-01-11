Highway 401 rollover nets police drugs, cash

A single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 401 near Mill Road has led to multiple charges for the driver.

OPP responded to the crash in Southwold in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 2.

Police say a large amount of Canadian cash, unmarked containers of prescription drugs and cell phones were seized.

The sole occupant, a 34-year-old Toronto man, has been charged with:

failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

possession of proceeds or property obtained by crime under $5,000

possession of a Schedule II Substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the purpose of trafficking

careless driving

He is scheduled to appear in a St. Thomas, Ont. court on a later date.