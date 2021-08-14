Highway 401 to be closed in both directions east of London Saturday night, major delays expected
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Motorists should expect serious delays this weekend east of London on Highway 401 as it will be shut down in both directions for construction.
The closure begins at 6 p.m. Saturday and will last until 10 a.m. Sunday for the demolition of the Westchester Bourne Road underpass. It will be shut down again Monday and Tuesday from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Westbound traffic will be rerouted via Dorchester Road, Hamilton Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Eastbound traffic will be moved to Veterans Memorial Parkway, Wilton Grove Road, Westchester Bourne Road, Cromarty Drive and Dorchester Road.
For more information on the detours click here.
-
Halifax teen heading to B.C. to chase pro soccer dreamA teenage soccer star from Halifax is leaving home to chase his dream on the other side of the country.
-
Ottawa asks residents for feedback on possible new household trash rulesThe city of Ottawa has launched public consultations on three different curbside garbage collection options to divert more garbage from landfills.
-
UBC researchers map Pacific salmon habitat, finding much is lost or inaccessiblePacific salmon can no longer access hundreds of kilometres of spawning streams or floodplain habitat after decades of urban, agricultural and resource development around British Columbia's Lower Fraser River, a study has found.
-
'Out of control' Pine River wildfire destroys buildings, cuts power along strip of northern B.C. highwayThe Pine River wildfire grew significantly overnight and is described as 'out of control' by BC Wildfire Service.
-
BC Wildfire Service prepares for increase in gusty winds and lightningThe BC Wildfire Service says it is preparing for a potential increase in lightning strikes and shifting winds as cooler weather is forecast over the next few days.
-
South Bruce OPP seize drugs, stolen property during Lucknow, Ont. raidFour Huron-Kinloss Township residents are facing various charges following a raid on a Lucknow, Ont. home Friday.
-
'Poor air quality': Advisories in effect for Edmonton and most of AlbertaThe majority of Alberta was placed under an air quality advisory by Environment Canada as wildfire smoke worsens.
-
Suspicious garage fire in Saskatoon leads to $200K in damageThe Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 6:14 a.m. Saturday morning.
-
Windsor West Liberal candidate Sandra Pupatello launches campaignWith reports Canadians can expect a federal election next month a local candidate has jumped the gun launching a campaign for only a speculated election.