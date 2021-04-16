Highway 401 to be closed nightly next week east of London for underpass work

Motorists should be prepared for detours and delays along Highway 401 next week east of London as crews install bridge girders at the Westchester Bourne underpass.

All eastbound lanes of the highway will be closed at the Westchester Bourne exit (#195) for five consecutive nights starting Monday. The closure will start at 9 p.m. and run until 5 a.m. each day.

Traffic will be rerouted using the Westchester Bourne ramp.

Meanwhile, all westbound lanes will be closed at Westchester Bourne from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday only. Traffic will also be redirected.

Also of note, Westchester Bourne Road will be closed from Bradley Aveune to Cromarty Drive Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Detours will be posted.

Hwy. 401 closure map at Westchester Bourne for the week of April 19, 2021. (MTO)