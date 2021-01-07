Essex County OPP have charged two LaSalle residents after a traffic complaint on Highway 401.

Police received the call from a citizen round 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers from Lakeshore Detachment found the vehicle at an address on Main Street in Comber. Investigation of the driver and passenger resulted in both being arrested.

The accused were transported to the Lakeshore OPP Detachment, where the driver was turned over to a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) for evaluation.

Police say upon completion of the evaluation the DRE deemed the driver to be impaired by a drug.

A quantity of drugs was seized and the Community Street Crime Unit was called to assist with the investigation.

Bryan Chevalier, 30, of LaSalle, has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Other drugs -

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Counterfeit Currency

Three offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

Amanda Struhar, 28, of LaSalle, has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

One count under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The accused have since been released from custody with a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 19, 2021 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.