Highway 401 westbound lanes reopen after transport truck fire: Chatham-Kent OPP

Highway 401 westbound has reopened after a transport truck fire in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the truck caught fire on the 401 on Tuesday.

*Traffic Advisory* Highway 401 westbound between Kent Bridge Road and Communication Road will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the removal of a transport truck which caught fire. Updates when available.#ChathamOPP ^dr pic.twitter.com/UzuXIymrWM

Police say westbound between Kent Bridge Road and Communication Road was reduced to one lane to facilitate the removal of a transport truck. All lanes were reopened around 11:20 a.m.