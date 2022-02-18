Highway 402 now open between London and Sarnia following icy morning commute
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
Area highways were snow covered and slippery Friday following Thursday's bout of freezing rain along with a large dumping of snow across Southern Ontario.
Police across the region reported numerous crashes and closures.
According to OPP, members of the western region responded to 193 collissions since 5 p.m. Thursday — the majority of crashes were minor.
OPP had also closed a portion of Highway 402 from Middlesex County to Lambton County because of poor road conditions and multiple crashes.
Motorists are asked to slow down and drive according to road conditions.
