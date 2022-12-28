Highway 402 reopens Christmas Day, other regions still grappling with road closures

The past several days have been a whirlwind for provincial police, first responders and snow removal crews as Friday’s fierce winter storm shut down major highways and the roadways of entire counties in southwestern Ontario.

As of Monday morning, here is an update on the highways and major roads across the London, Ont. region that are reopened and roads that currently remain closed.

London, Ont. region

Highway 402 between London and Sarnia was shut down early Friday afternoon after multiple collisions and hazardous driving conditions crippled the highway. As of noon on Sunday, traffic in both directions on Highway 402 was reopened to motorists, according to a tweet from OPP West Region.

Highway 401 was also shut down by OPP over the weekend between Tilbury and Putnam Road, but the entire stretch of Highway 401 in the West Region was reopened as of Saturday night.

On Saturday, the OPP Highway Safety Division said on Twitter that more than 500 collisions had been reported in the West Region, but that there were no reported fatalities.

Huron County

Huron County was particularly battered by Friday’s storm, with OPP declaring over the weekend that all roads in the county were closed due to dangerous weather conditions.

According to a tweet from OPP on Tuesday morning, Highway 9 between Kincardine and Walkerton is open.

Blyth Road between Highway 21 (Goderich) and Highway 23 (Monkton) and Bluewater Highway between Amberley and Goderich was reopened by OPP early Monday afternoon.

Blyth Road (County Road 25) is open, and all county roads south of Blyth Road are also open, according to OPP.

On Sunday afternoon, OPP said on Twitter that Bluewater Highway between Grand Bend and Goderich and Huron Road (Highway 8) between Goderich and Clinton is open.

London Road (County Road 4) between Clinton and Teeswater, and London Road between Clinton and Exeter was reopened by OPP on Monday. On Sunday, OPP said London Road between Clinton to Blyth had also been reopened.

As of Monday morning, Bluewater Highway (Highway 21) from Blyth Road to Amberley Road, Wingham to Teeswater, Amberley Road (Highway 86) from Bluewater Highway to Molesworth and Belgrave Road from Bluewater Highway to London Road remain closed.

According to a tweet from OPP on Sunday, Huron Road (Highway 8) between Clinton and Seaforth remains closed.

Bruce County

Bruce County was particularly battered by Friday’s storm, with OPP declaring over the weekend that all roads in the county were closed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, all roads in Bruce County have reopened, with Bruce Road 10 from Tara to Highway 21 being the last to open in the county.

Bruce Road 3 from Burgoyne to Highway 21 was opened Tuesday afternoon.

As of early Monday afternoon, Bruce Road 9 from Highway 6 to Lions Heads, Bruce Road 20 from Highway 9 to Bruce Road 1, Bruce Road 20 from Highway 21 to Bruce Road 33 (Bruce Power), Bruce Road 20 from Bruce Road 1 to Highway 21 and Bruce Road 10 from Chesley to Tara, and Highway 6 between Wiarton and Ferndale, among others, were reopened, according to the Bruce County website.

Bruce Road 28 from Bruce Road 6 East to MacIntosh was also opened on Monday morning.

A full list of the reopened and closed roads can be found on the Bruce County website.

Lambton County

According to a press release from the County of Lambton, the significant weather event declared earlier for the region has ended as of 11 a.m. on Monday.

Crews continue to clear county roads, and the county specifies the end of the declaration only apply to county roads and not municipal roads or provincial highways.

“Anyone travelling is encouraged to continue to exercise extreme caution on the roads and drive according to the weather conditions,” the release reads.

Perth County

Perth County was battered by Friday’s storm, with OPP declaring over the weekend that all roads in the county were closed.

According to OPP, the county is still seeing “significant” weather events due to blowing and drifting snow. Most major roads are now open in Perth County, but as of Monday morning OPP advise against non-essential travel.

On Sunday, OPP said Highway 8 from Seaforth to New Hamburg and Highway 7 from Stratford to Middlesex is open.

Please note: This list only includes a handful of highways and major roads in the region, and updates are provided by Ontario Provincial Police and local municipalities. For a full comprehensive list of current road conditions, including closures and road reopenings, please visit the Ontario 511 website.