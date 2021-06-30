Highway 403 closed after fatal crash involving transport truck in Hamilton

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a transport truck on Highway 403 in Hamilton this morning.

Police say a passenger vehicle and transport truck collided head on along the 403 near Highway 6 at around 9:30 a.m.

"My understanding is there was a transport truck that was travelling on Highway 403 eastbound… went through the centre ditch and collided with a westbound vehicle," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on Twitter.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"We have our collision reconstruction team on scene right now assembling to begin their collision investigation," Schmidt said.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington OPP."

Highway 403 is closed in both directions near Highway 6.

"It will take some time before we get this highway reopened," Schmidt said.