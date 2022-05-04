Highway 404 reopens after person struck by vehicle

Highway 404 has reopened in both directions after a person was stuck by a car Wednesday afternoon, police say.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police, Highway 404 was closed northbound at Steeles Avenue and southbound at Highway 7.

Police said a person was hit by a car after getting out of their vehicle following a collision.

The person has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries, police say.

Roads reopened around 6:30 p.m.