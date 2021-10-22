Highway 417 Pinecrest off-ramp to close for almost two years
The Highway 417 westbound off-ramp at Pinecrest Road will close early next month for nearly two years due to light rail construction.
The off-ramp will close overnight on Nov. 2 until summer 2023 for the work, required as part of the Stage 2 O-Train west extension.
Crews are building a trench on the north side of the highway to allow the train to travel under Pinecrest Road and highway ramps.
Detours will be in place. Motorists heading to southbound Pinecrest Road will need to exit the highway farther east, at Woodroffe Avenue, and take Carling Avenue.
Drivers hoping to get to northbound Greenbank Road will need to exit at Woodroffe and take Baseline Road to head west.
Cycling and pedestrian routes will remain open.
Highway 174 eastbound closed this weekend
Stage 2 LRT work in the east end is forcing the closure of Highway 174 eastbound.
The highway will be closed from Champlain Street to Trim Road. The closure starts at 7 p.m. Friday and the highway will reopen at 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Detours will be in place.
The roadway work include full reconstruction, guide rail installation and paving.
