Highway 43 near Smiths Falls reopens following fatal crash
Highway 43, east of Smiths Falls, has reopened hours after a fatal crash.
The crash involved a car and dump truck and happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, police said.
No other details about the crash or the victim were immediately available.
OPP tweeted just before 8 p.m. to say that the highway had reopened.
CTY RD 43 RE-OPENED: #LanarkOPP units and emergency crews are clear from the collision scene east of Smiths Falls @OPP_COMM_ER ^jt— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) November 2, 2021
